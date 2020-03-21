NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.03

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 315800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.81.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetGear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetGear by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetGear by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

