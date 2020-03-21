Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook Sells 1,400 Shares

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $50.05 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

