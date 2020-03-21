NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGOV. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

