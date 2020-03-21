Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM) Trading Up 114.3%

Shares of Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM) were up 114.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 154,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 144,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $19.75 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Nicola Mining (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 20 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares located in the Guichon Batholith region.

