Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.14

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 1343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on NJDCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

