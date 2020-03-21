Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.59 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

