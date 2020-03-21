Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 194 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,570.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 134,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,092,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in W W Grainger by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,906,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in W W Grainger by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after acquiring an additional 73,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in W W Grainger by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,630,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GWW shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.45.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $213.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.47. W W Grainger Inc has a 1-year low of $212.01 and a 1-year high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

