Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 599 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,005 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.77. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $55,698.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

