Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Macy’s by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 638,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 325,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

NYSE:M opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.05%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

