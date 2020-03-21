Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Polaris Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Polaris Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.08.

NYSE:PII opened at $48.49 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

