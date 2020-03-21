Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1,599.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $350,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $6,242,806.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

CCMP opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $169.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.60.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.