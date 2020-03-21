Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,332 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 264,154 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

