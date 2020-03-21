Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,748 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 338.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 46,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYY opened at $112.96 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $168.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.63.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

