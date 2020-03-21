Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,807 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 141.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Five Below by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,786,000 after buying an additional 108,119 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Five Below by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.