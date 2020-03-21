Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,799 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 188.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,819 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

