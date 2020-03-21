Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 7,143 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

