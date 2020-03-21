Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 120,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 80,261 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 731,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 362,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

NYSE:DXC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

