Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 737,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter.

AIF opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

