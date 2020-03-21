Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593 over the last 90 days. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

