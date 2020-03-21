Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $131,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

