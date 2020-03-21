Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 284.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.91.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

