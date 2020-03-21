Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.77.

TDG stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

