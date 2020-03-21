Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $73.58 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

