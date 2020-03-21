Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $289,000 Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Boston Partners increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,091,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,140,000 after acquiring an additional 521,028 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 73,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 224,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of RF stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

