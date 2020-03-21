Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $293,000 Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $75.97 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.