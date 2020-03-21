Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE KIM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.