Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $312,000 Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

