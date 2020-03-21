Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

TRP stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.