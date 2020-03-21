Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $336,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 185.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.