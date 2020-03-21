Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $343,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,872,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 607.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,427,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,805 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of HBI opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

