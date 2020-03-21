Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $356,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

NYSE:ETV opened at $9.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%.

In other Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.