Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $358,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $141.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

