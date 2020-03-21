Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $383,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,310,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.52 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.