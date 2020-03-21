Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target (up from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.14.

Charter Communications stock opened at $371.70 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $343.15 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.68. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

