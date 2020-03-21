Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 11,198 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 7,415.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $28.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79.

