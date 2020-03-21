Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 190 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.80 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.40.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.