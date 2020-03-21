Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 279 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

PCAR stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

