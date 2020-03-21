Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,736 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.32.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

