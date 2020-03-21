Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 765 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

Shares of EA stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

