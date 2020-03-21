Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,604 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

