Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,655,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Shares of BR stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $136.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

