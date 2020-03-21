Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,201 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $243.84 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.25.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

