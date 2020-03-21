Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,444 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $22.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

