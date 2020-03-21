Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,664 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $573.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.46.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

