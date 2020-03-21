Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 23,691 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,691 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 45,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $45.96 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.