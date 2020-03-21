Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,498 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,921 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,317,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,259,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $19,919,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.00 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

