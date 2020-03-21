Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,488 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,836 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of HAL opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

