Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 579 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 106,132 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $78.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.09. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

