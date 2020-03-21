Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 65,681 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,681 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. FMR LLC grew its position in Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after acquiring an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTL. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTL opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

