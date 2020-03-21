Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 80 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.12.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

